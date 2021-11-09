Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 721,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after buying an additional 295,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 144,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

