Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.82.

LEN opened at $104.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

