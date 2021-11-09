Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

