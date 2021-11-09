Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altria Group.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.
Altria Group stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
