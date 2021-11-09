Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 190,257 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,257 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Community Health Systems worth $27,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

