Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,013 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $27,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 68.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 72.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 70.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

