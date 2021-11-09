Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $28,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $138,847.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,120.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,748. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.60 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

