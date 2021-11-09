Contrasting CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) & TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

15.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 13 0 2.76 CSG Systems International 0 0 1 0 3.00

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus price target of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.54%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 6.62% 21.66% 7.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.97 $102.90 million $0.61 58.28 CSG Systems International $990.53 million 1.79 $58.71 million $2.12 25.55

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than CSG Systems International. CSG Systems International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats TELUS International (Cda) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.