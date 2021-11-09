Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Holdings Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,003,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111,506 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $72,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CALM stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 526.43 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

