State Street Corp Grows Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

State Street Corp grew its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.61% of LendingTree worth $73,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.63. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $130.02 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.66 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

