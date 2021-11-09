State Street Corp Sells 18,629 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,711,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $74,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.