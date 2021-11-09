State Street Corp Acquires 79,368 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,368 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.27% of Sage Therapeutics worth $75,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,977,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 211,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

