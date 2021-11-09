Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$20.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after buying an additional 6,833,197 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,316,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after buying an additional 5,121,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after buying an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

