State Street Corp Has $79.53 Million Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.98% of Columbia Property Trust worth $79,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 113,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

