American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. American International Group has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

