eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EFTR. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of EFTR opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

