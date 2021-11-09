Credit Suisse Group Lowers Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $16.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.21.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Angi by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Angi by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 463.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

