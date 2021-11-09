Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) COO Harpal Gill Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FN opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $122.53.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

