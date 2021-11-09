Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of MYR Group worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $116.30.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.