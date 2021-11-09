Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.66 Million Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,374 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $18,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.82 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

