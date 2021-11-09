$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. American Tower posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $10.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.14.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $278.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.50. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

