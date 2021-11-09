Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$240.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$240.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$225.67.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$210.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.91. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$124.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$211.35. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,005.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total value of C$878,116.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$809,272.17. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,472 shares of company stock worth $3,748,227.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

