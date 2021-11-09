Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $60.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GKOS. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $53.75 on Friday. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after buying an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

