Truist Securities Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.48.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG opened at $44.78 on Monday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 61.33% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,145,610 shares of company stock valued at $231,837,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.