Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Raised to $402.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $285.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $170.85 and a 12 month high of $286.58. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.