bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

