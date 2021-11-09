Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

