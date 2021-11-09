Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.21.
A number of brokerages have commented on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of Livent stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20.
In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
