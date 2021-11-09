AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar Sells 4,000 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AtriCure stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 32.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

