Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,092 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 930.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of YALA opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28. Yalla Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. Yalla Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

