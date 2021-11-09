Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $143,000 Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $2,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 219.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CADE opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

