Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after buying an additional 125,981 shares during the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,408.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

