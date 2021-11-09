Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $140,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

PSTX stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

