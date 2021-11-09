Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

