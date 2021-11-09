Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 12,222 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 52.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after acquiring an additional 290,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE:FLR opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

