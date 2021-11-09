Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.35. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

