Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,918 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,258 shares of company stock worth $3,300,590 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

