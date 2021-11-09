Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.15 Million Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Yext worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yext by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Yext by 70.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 281,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Yext by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.40. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

