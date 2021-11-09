Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.19 Million Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Covetrus worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Covetrus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

