Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 670.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $17,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

