Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,750 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Evergy worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,440,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,733,000 after acquiring an additional 784,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 852,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,760,000 after acquiring an additional 655,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

