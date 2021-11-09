JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.57.

FROG stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. JFrog has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $73.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

