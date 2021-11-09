Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.