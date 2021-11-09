Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of HMHC stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.28.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.