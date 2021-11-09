Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an underweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 45.92 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 9.66 and a 12 month high of 64.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is 25.52.
About Lucid Group
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
