Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 185,218 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.42% of Triumph Group worth $18,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,272,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after buying an additional 557,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after buying an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of TGI opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

