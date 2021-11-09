Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

