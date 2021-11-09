Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 62,500 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LCNB were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Get LCNB alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $220.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.