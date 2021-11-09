Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.13 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

