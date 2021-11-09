Marshall Wace LLP Invests $57,000 in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Mercurity Fintech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFH opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

