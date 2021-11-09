Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody Sells 629 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $16,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NWFL opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.