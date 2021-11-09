Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody Sells 629 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $16,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NWFL opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

