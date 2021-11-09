Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling Sells 500 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after buying an additional 683,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

