Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,774,000 after acquiring an additional 830,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

